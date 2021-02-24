Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

