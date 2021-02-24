The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.13 ($0.12), but opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 537,174 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.17. The firm has a market cap of £9.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.73.

About The 600 Group PLC (SIXH.L) (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

