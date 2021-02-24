Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.27

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 10594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,483. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.