Brokers Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

