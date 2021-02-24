Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce sales of $7.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 million and the highest is $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NEPT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

