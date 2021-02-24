Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

DISCK opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCK. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

