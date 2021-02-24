SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

