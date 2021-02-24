Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.00% of Leidos worth $148,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Leidos stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

