Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $97,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

EXPD opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

