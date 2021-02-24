Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

IR has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

IR stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,562,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

