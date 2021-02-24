Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.98 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

