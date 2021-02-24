Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,110 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,968,025 shares of company stock valued at $440,806,421. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

