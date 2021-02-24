Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,072,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $89,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,644,347.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.