The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $745.30 Average PT from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $745.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $791.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.51. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,888 shares of company stock valued at $158,538,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

