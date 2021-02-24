The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $745.30 Average PT from Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $745.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $791.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.51. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,888 shares of company stock valued at $158,538,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.