EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.48 and a beta of 1.58.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $89,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,317.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

