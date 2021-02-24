Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 2,889 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

