Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,429,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $301,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 380,217 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.