20,900 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,723,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,673,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on H. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

