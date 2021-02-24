Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 73,356 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,356 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 187,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

NYSE:AIG opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $47.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

