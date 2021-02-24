Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,238 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,260,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

