Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST opened at $341.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

