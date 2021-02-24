Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 6,034 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

