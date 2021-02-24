Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,543 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

BKR opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

