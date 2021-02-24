Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,642,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after buying an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FATE. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.87.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

