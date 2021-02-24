Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.31.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

About Integral Diagnostics

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.