Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.31.
About Integral Diagnostics
