Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Shares of BMO opened at C$104.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$67.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$105.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$88.96.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

