Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend by 30.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $335.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.