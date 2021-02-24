Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.23

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

