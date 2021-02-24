Lake Street Capital Boosts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $12.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

EXTR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,683,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 316.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 601,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 456,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

