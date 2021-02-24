ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after buying an additional 830,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

