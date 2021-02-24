Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $716,224. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

