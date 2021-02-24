Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

