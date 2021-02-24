Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

IYG opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $166.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.05.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

