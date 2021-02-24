Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,753 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of AVB opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

