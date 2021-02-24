ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,317 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $1,215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

