Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,079,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $303,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $321.48 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.89 and its 200-day moving average is $303.83.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

