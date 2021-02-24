Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.18% of CyrusOne worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.