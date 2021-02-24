Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Omni Partners LLP grew its position in GigCapital2 by 6.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 553,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 during the third quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GigCapital2 in the third quarter valued at about $4,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIX stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

In other GigCapital2 news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 593,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $6,713,061.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 939,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,643. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

