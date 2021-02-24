Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

Shares of Driver Group plc (DRV.L) (LON:DRV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64), but opened at GBX 51 ($0.67). Driver Group plc (DRV.L) shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 9,394 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.53. The firm has a market cap of £26.61 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Driver Group plc (DRV.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other Driver Group plc (DRV.L) news, insider Steven Norris purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £24,840 ($32,453.62).

Driver Group plc (DRV.L) Company Profile (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

