Cambium Global Timberland (LON:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (LON:TREE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6 ($0.08). Cambium Global Timberland shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 25,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 million and a PE ratio of 10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cambium Global Timberland Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

