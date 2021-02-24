Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Shares Gap Up to $51.00

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67), but opened at GBX 54.20 ($0.71). Holders Technology shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.71), with a volume of 3,675 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 million and a P/E ratio of 54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.