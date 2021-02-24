Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Shares Gap Up to $541.00

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($7.07), but opened at GBX 566 ($7.39). Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.95), with a volume of 495 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.55 million and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

