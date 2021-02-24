TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Shares of TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). TMT Investments shares last traded at GBX 6.92 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,675 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million and a P/E ratio of 818.75.

In related news, insider Alexander Selegenev sold 3,000 shares of TMT Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

