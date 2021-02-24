Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

