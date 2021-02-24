Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,937 shares of company stock valued at $98,184,317 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $371.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

