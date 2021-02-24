Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 2,033,440 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,033,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $810,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,634 shares of company stock worth $19,871,830 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

SFIX stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.