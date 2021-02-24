Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

RTX stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

