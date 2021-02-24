Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 17,167 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 495,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

