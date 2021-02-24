SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,130.27, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,080 shares of company stock valued at $48,385,744. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

