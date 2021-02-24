Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.43 Per Share

Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.34. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Witan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 228.36 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 36.85. Witan Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

In other Witan Investment Trust news, insider Ben Rogoff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

